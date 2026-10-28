The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the franchise's first World Series title. The World Series parade is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will find its way through the heart of downtown Milwaukee and finish up at Maier Festival Park.



After an amazing World Series win by the Milwaukee Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays, the celebration ramps up with the city of Milwaukee holding a parade to honor the team's first World Series title. That parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 – and FOX6 is proud to broadcast that parade.

Brewers World Series parade details

Timeline:

To celebrate this historic achievement, the Brewers announced the Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration, taking place on Friday, Oct. 30. The celebration will include a parade down Milwaukee’s historic Wisconsin Avenue – and a championship rally and fan festival to honor the 2026 World Series champions.

The championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 4th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue and proceed through downtown Milwaukee before concluding at Maier Festival Park, where a rally will take place throughout the grounds. Admission to the general Maier Festival Park grounds will be free to all fans until capacity is reached.

Tickets to be seated in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for the rally speeches will be available with staggered season seat member presales starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and the public on sale at 2 p.m. A news release says net proceeds from Amphitheater ticket sales will benefit Brewers Community Foundation. For fans without tickets, the rally speeches will be available on various video boards throughout Maier Festival Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The news release says Maier Festival Park will open to the public at 8 a.m. to accommodate fans. On the grounds, guests can enjoy multiple viewing locations with large video screens featuring live parade coverage, along with live music and a variety of food and beverage offerings. For Maier Festival Park entry and venue policies, visit AmFamAmp.com.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 28: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers receives the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award after Game Five of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One between the Milwaukee Brewers and the T Expand

Fans will have an opportunity to purchase exclusive Brewers Parade/Rally merchandise, available only during the Championship Celebration at Maier Festival Park. In addition, the first 50,000 fans at the rally will receive a limited-edition championship rally towel, courtesy of Associated Bank.

The rally is presented by American Family Insurance. Potawatomi Casino Hotel will serve as sponsor of the rally’s live broadcast and FOX6 is the official broadcast partner of the Brewers World Series parade with EXCLUSIVE access along the parade route.

Fans should visit brewers.com/Parade and follow the Brewers' official social media channels for the latest updates regarding the Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration.

How to get Brewers World Series merchandise ahead of the parade

What you can do:

The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 – and will operate exclusively out of the merchandise tent located in the 3rd base plaza.

The last time Milwaukee held a parade for the Brewers

The backstory:

This may be the first time the Brewers have won the World Series, but it isn't the first time that the Brewers have had a parade. In 1982, the Brewers had a parade after losing the World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals in a thrilling seven-game series that has historically been remembered as the "Suds Series."

Related article

The story goes that after losing Game 7, then-owner Bud Selig got word from one of the Brewers' marketing heads that the Milwaukee Association of Commerce was going to have a parade the following day. Selig at the time felt bad for even agreeing to the idea and apologized to players for making them do this. He thought the event would be an embarrassment.

But the city of Milwaukee stepped up and showed their love and support for the team to celebrate the incredible season they had. Thousands of fans were in attendance throughout downtown Milwaukee as players bussed down the streets and at least 10,000 more inside the old County Stadium for a ceremony honoring the team.