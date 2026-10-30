The Brief The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally. Milwaukee Brewers legends and champions grabbed the mic at the lakefront. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally at Henry Maier Festival Park. Enjoy some special moments from the championship rally below!

2026 Brewers World Series champions

What they're saying:

The 2026 World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers grabbed the mic Friday.

1982 Brewers rally in Milwaukee

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day's celebrations. Hear from four Hall of Famers: Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Rollie Fingers and Ted Simmons.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!