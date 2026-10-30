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WATCH: Brewers World Series rally best moments

By
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 30, 2026 2:17 PM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 2:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally.
    • Milwaukee Brewers legends and champions grabbed the mic at the lakefront.
    • FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally at Henry Maier Festival Park. Enjoy some special moments from the championship rally below!

2026 Brewers World Series champions

What they're saying:

The 2026 World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers grabbed the mic Friday. 

Brewers Championship Rally: Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff
Brewers Championship Rally: Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff

Brewers Championship Rally: Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff

Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff kicked off the Brewers Championship Rally at Maier Festival Park.

Brewers Championship Rally: Pat Murphy shares his wisdom with fans
Brewers Championship Rally: Pat Murphy shares his wisdom with fans

Brewers Championship Rally: Pat Murphy shares his wisdom with fans

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy shared some words of wisdom with fans at the Brewers Championship Rally.

Brewers Championship Rally: William Contreras, Jackson Chourio
Brewers Championship Rally: William Contreras, Jackson Chourio

Brewers Championship Rally: William Contreras, Jackson Chourio

Brewers World Series MVP William Contreras and outfielder Jackson Chourio rallied the crowd at the Championship Rally.

Brewers Championship Rally: The Miz and Aaron Ashby
Brewers Championship Rally: The Miz and Aaron Ashby

Brewers Championship Rally: The Miz and Aaron Ashby

Brewers hurlers Jacob Misiorowski and Aaron Ashby got the crowd ramped up during the Championship Rally on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Brewers Championship Rally: Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick
Brewers Championship Rally: Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick

Brewers Championship Rally: Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick

The Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick got the crowd amped up at the Championship Rally.

Brewers Championship Rally: Cooper Pratt & Brice Turang
Brewers Championship Rally: Cooper Pratt & Brice Turang

Brewers Championship Rally: Cooper Pratt & Brice Turang

Brewers infielders Cooper Pratt and Brice Turang rallied the crowd at Maier Festival Park during the Championship Rally.

1982 Brewers rally in Milwaukee

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day's celebrations. Hear from four Hall of Famers: Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Rollie Fingers and Ted Simmons.

Brewers Championship Rally: Legends from 1982 team speak
Brewers Championship Rally: Legends from 1982 team speak

Brewers Championship Rally: Legends from 1982 team speak

The Brewers Championship Rally saw some of the greatest franchise legends speak.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!

The Source: FOX6 News had exclusive access to the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade,

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