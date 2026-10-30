WATCH: Brewers World Series rally best moments
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally at Henry Maier Festival Park. Enjoy some special moments from the championship rally below!
2026 Brewers World Series champions
What they're saying:
The 2026 World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers grabbed the mic Friday.
1982 Brewers rally in Milwaukee
The backstory:
The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day's celebrations. Hear from four Hall of Famers: Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Rollie Fingers and Ted Simmons.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
The Source: FOX6 News had exclusive access to the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade,