The Brief Brewers fans can buy shirts, hats, sweatshirts and hoodies celebrating the team's first ever World Series title. Select locations of Dick's Sporting Goods will stay open late tonight and reopen early tomorrow to offer Brewers' gear. Brewers fans have bought record-breaking amounts of merchandise this postseason.



The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history.

And with the win, fans can celebrate with merchandise from the official Brewers shop, as well as other retailers.

Brewers World Series Merchandise

Where to buy:

Brewers World Series gear is available now online at the official Brewers store.

Available for purchase are locker room caps, t-shirts worn during the team's celebration, hoodies, stocking caps, and signed baseballs, bats and photos.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 28: Manager Pat Murphy #00 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates on the presentation stage after Game Five of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Expand

On Oct. 29, the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field will open at 9 a.m. and will operate exclusively out of the merchandise tent in the 3rd base plaza.

Parade Merch:

According to a press release from the Brewers, fans will have an opportunity to purchase exclusive parade and rally merchandise only available during the Oct. 30 Championship Celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The first 50,000 fans at the rally will receive a limited-edition championship rally towel.

Dick's open late:

Select locations of Dicks Sporting Goods will extend their hours to sell Brewers World Series gear.

According to a press release, 14 Dick's stores will stay open late to sell Brewers Championship merchandise immediately after the final out.

Those same locations plan to open early Wednesday morning to accommodate fans.

Brewers gear will also be available to buy for pickup and online.

The following stores are part of the promotion:

The Corridor, 345 Discovery Dr., Building E, Brookfield, WI 53045

Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave., Building A, Janesville, WI 53545

Southridge Mall, 5200 S. 76th St., Greendale, WI 53129

Shops of Prairie Ridge, 9899 74th St., Kenosha, WI 53158

Mayfair Collection, 11500 West Burleigh St., Suite 14, Wauwatose, WI 53222

Wausau, 4600 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, WI 54401

Maverick Phase II, 811 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay, WI 54304

Appleton, 4350 Greenville Dr., Appleton, WI 54913

Valley View Mall, 4400 WI-16, La Crosse, WI 54650

East Towne Mall, 350 East Towne Mall, Madison WI 53704

Oshkosh, 1015 N. Washburn St., Oshkosh, WI 54904

West Towne Mall, 237 West Towne Mall, Madison WI 53719

Grafton Commons, 1020 Port Washington Rd., Grafton, WI 53024

Gurnee Mills, 6140W. Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031

Breaking merch records:

Brewers fans are buying record-breaking amounts of World Series merchandise.

According to the MLB, World Series Game 1 in-venue merchandise sales for the Brewers set an all-time, single-day franchise record.

Gear sales were also high after the Brewers clinched the National League Pennant.

Per the MLB, more Brewers gear was sold within 48 hours of clinching the pennant than any other winner on record in the same period.

In addition, Brewers fans have bought a record-setting number of National League Champion locker room t-shirts.