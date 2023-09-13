Marquette, Wisconsin volleyball game; Fiserv Forum hosts

Two women's college volleyball teams are serving up history – nationally and locally in southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

It is a showdown like no other. Marquette takes on the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers in a women's volleyball match.

"This rivalry down the I-94 corridor is a real one and it will be an incredible environment tonight," said Chris McIntosh, UW Athletic Director.

The ladies are playing the first-ever volleyball game at Fiserv Forum.

"It’s going to electric with so many people like filling the seats in here, so I’m excited for that," said Carsen Murray, Marquette senior.

Chris McIntosh

The game could also break records for women's sports. Marquette officials say they are expecting more than 18,000 fans at Fiserv Forum. It has the potential to be the largest crowd for an indoor, regular season match.

"It’s great to see these venues it’s great to see 17,000 at a game, 90,000 in a game. We believe our sport can be the most popular female sport out there," said Marquette volleyball Coach Ryan Theis.

In August, Nebraska shattered the all-time record for women's college volleyball attendance with 90,000+ fans outside – at its football stadium.

"There’s a bigger picture of growing the sport and growing awareness around women’s athletics," McIntosh said.

Marquette volleyball Coach Ryan Theis

It is a game players and coaches say will raise the profile of women's sports.

"We are excited to be in a big stage and show it," Theis said.

Marquette said seats for the game are sold out. Only a few standing-room-only tickets were left for the 7 p.m. match.