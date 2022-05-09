Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in Milwaukee complete

article

The massive, three-story mural of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is complete!

The mural is the work of nationally-known contemporary artist Mauricio Ramirez. The 54’ by 56’ artwork was created on the east facade of the 600 EAST building, located at 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue.

Ramirez used spray paint, passion, and precision to get the job done.

The mural is sure to be a spot where Bucks fans from all over will descend to get their selfies with #34.

The Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21, and 600 EAST were also involved in this collaboration.