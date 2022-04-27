Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in Milwaukee; towers 3 stories

article

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will soon be towering over Milwaukee in a new way. A three-story mural of his likeness is being painted on a downtown building.

Nationally-known contemporary artist Mauricio Ramirez is the artist behind the the 54’ by 56’ artwork, which is being created on the east facade of the 600 EAST building, located at 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Ramirez issued the following statement in a news release:

"I’m honored to paint this photorealistic mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wisconsin Avenue, a prime location in downtown Milwaukee. This collaboration is a nod to one of the greatest basketball players in the game and what he has done and continues to do for our city."

The Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21, and 600 EAST are also involved in this collaboration.

"As a longtime supporter and season ticket holder, we are thrilled that the Bucks and Milwaukee Downtown chose 600 EAST for this fantastic tribute to Giannis," said Dan Nelson, Jr., owner of the 600 EAST building. "Mauricio’s artistry showing Giannis figuratively looking forward - and literally toward downtown Milwaukee, the Deer District and his Fiserv Forum home court - seems fitting for a champion who has achieved so much yet continues to strive to improve every day."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The mural is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting.