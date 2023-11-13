Craig Counsell now Cubs manager; introduced to media, public

article

After nine seasons leading the Milwaukee Brewers, and many more as a player and hometown kid, Craig Counsell now reports to work at Wrigley Field.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Chicago Cubs officially introduced their new manager in a news conference. Counsell will be the highest paid manager in MLB history with a five-year contract worth $40 million, which helped lure him away from Milwaukee.

Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, managed the Brewers for nine seasons. The winningest manager in Brewers' history led them to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. The best run came in that first postseason trip in 2018, winning 96 games and reaching game seven of the NLCS.

A mix of Chicago and Milwaukee media asked Counsell questions at his introductory news conference.

"The Brewers have meant a lot to me. I have great relationships there," said Cubs Manager Craig Counsell. "The relationships there are the relationships that I am going to try with all of me to build in Chicago."

As a player, Counsell had two stints in Milwaukee – the first in 2004 before closing his career with the Brewers from 2007-2011.

Associated Press contributed to this report.