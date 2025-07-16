Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Cole Anthony

Published  July 16, 2025 5:13pm CDT
Cole Anthony handles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

The Brief

    • The Bucks officially signed guard Cole Anthony, the team announced Wednesday.
    • Anthony appeared in 67 games, starting 22, with the Orlando Magic last season.
    • Orlando originally selected Anthony with the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed guard Cole Anthony, the team announced Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Anthony appeared in 67 games, starting 22, with the Orlando Magic last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard reached double-figures in scoring 26 times, including eight games with 20 or more points and one game reaching the 30-point mark. He matched his career-high 11 assists on Jan. 3 at Toronto.

Orlando originally selected Anthony with the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has played in 320 games – starting 125 – over five seasons with the team. He has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.

Big picture view:

The Anthony signing is the latest move in a busy offseason for Milwaukee. In addition to resigning several of their own players, the Bucks have:

