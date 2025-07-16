Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Cole Anthony

article

The Brief The Bucks officially signed guard Cole Anthony, the team announced Wednesday. Anthony appeared in 67 games, starting 22, with the Orlando Magic last season. Orlando originally selected Anthony with the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.



The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed guard Cole Anthony, the team announced Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Anthony appeared in 67 games, starting 22, with the Orlando Magic last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard reached double-figures in scoring 26 times, including eight games with 20 or more points and one game reaching the 30-point mark. He matched his career-high 11 assists on Jan. 3 at Toronto.

Orlando originally selected Anthony with the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has played in 320 games – starting 125 – over five seasons with the team. He has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.

Featured article

Big picture view:

The Anthony signing is the latest move in a busy offseason for Milwaukee. In addition to resigning several of their own players, the Bucks have: