NBA Draft: Bucks select Bogoljub Marković in 47th pick
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks selected Bogoljub Marković with the 47th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Marković was born in Serbia and started his professional career by signing with Mega Basket in 2023, but was loaned to OKK Beograd for the 2023-24 campaign, per the NBA. At 6-foot-11, Marković’s preferred position is on the wing.
Bucks draft history
The backstory:
The Bucks entered the draft with control of just a second-round pick, No. 47 overall, acquired in the mid-season trade that dealt Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.
The team's would-be pick in the first round, No. 19 overall, landed with the Brooklyn Nets through a number of trades involving multiple teams. Their original second-round choice sits with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Recent draft picks:
- 2024: AJ Johnson, guard, Australia; Tyler Smith, forward, G League Ignite
- 2023: Chris Livingston, forward, Kentucky
- 2022: MarJon Beauchamp, forward, G League Ignite
- 2021: Isaiah Todd, forward, G League Ignite
- 2020: R.J. Hampton, guard, New Zealand; Jordan Nwora, forward, Louisville
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA, and prior coverage for this report.