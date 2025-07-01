Bucks trade Pat Connaughton, acquire Micic from Hornets: report

article

The Brief The Bucks traded guard Pat Connaughton to the Hornets, according to a report. Connaughton spent seven seasons in Milwaukee. Milwaukee acquired guard Vasilije Micic from Charlotte in the swap.



The Milwaukee Bucks traded guard Pat Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornets, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The report said Milwaukee is also sending two second-round picks (2031 and 2032) to Charlotte in exchange for guard Vasilije Micic.

Pat Connaughton

By the numbers:

Connaughton's time with the Bucks ends after seven seasons, during which the team won the 2021 NBA Finals. He averaged 6.8 points and shot .355 on 3-pointers in 440 games (66 starts).

The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off his least productive season in Milwaukee, averaging 5.3 points per game and shooting .321 on 3-pointers over 31 games with one start – all the lowest figures of his Bucks tenure.

Connaughton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vasilije Micic

By the numbers:

The Philadelphia 76ers originally drafted Micic in 2014, but he did not make his debut until 2023 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 31-year-old has averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 assists per game over his two seasons.

He also played for the Charlotte Hornets and last played for the Phoenix Suns, but returned to the Hornets in a separate trade reported on Monday.