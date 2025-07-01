Bucks waive Damian Lillard, sign Myles Turner: report

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent center Myles Turner and, in a corresponding move, waiving All-Star guard Damian Lillard, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Turner in, Lillard out

What they're saying:

The deal to acquire Turner is for four years and $107 million, the report said, with a player option for the fourth year. The Bucks are stretching the $113 million left on Lillard's contract over the next five seasons to make the deal work.

With the move, Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabs from a torn Achilles tendon.

Damian Lillard

By the numbers:

Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting .364 from 3-point range over his two seasons with the Bucks.

Milwaukee acquired Lillard, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, in a 2023 trade. It was part of a three-team deal that sent Jrue Holiday and picks to the Trail Blazers in exchange for the star point guard who, to that point, had spent his entire NBA career in Portland.

Turner's NBA bio

By the numbers:

Turner was the longest-tenured player on the Pacers’ roster after originally being selected with the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, according to the team's website.

Turner has averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game over nine seasons and 570 games (537 starts) for Indiana.

Turner holds career shooting percentages of .502 from the field, .354 from 3-point distance and .771 from the free throw line. He has also posted 107 double-doubles over his career, including a high of 18 during the 2022-23 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.