Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Gary Harris: report
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks added free agent guard Gary Harris on a two-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.
The deal, the terms of which were reportedly finalized on Tuesday morning, includes a player option for the second season.
By the numbers:
Harris spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and, most recently, the Orlando Magic. The 30-year-old has averaged 10.4 points for his career while shooting .369 from 3-point range.
