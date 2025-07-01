Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Gary Harris: report

By
Published  July 1, 2025 12:24pm CDT
Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Harris (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    • The Bucks added free agent guard Gary Harris, according to an ESPN report.
    • Harris, entering his 12th season, has played for the Nuggets and Magic.
    • The deal is reportedly for two years with a player option for the second season.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks added free agent guard Gary Harris on a two-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

The deal, the terms of which were reportedly finalized on Tuesday morning, includes a player option for the second season.

Gary Harris

By the numbers:

Harris spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and, most recently, the Orlando Magic. The 30-year-old has averaged 10.4 points for his career while shooting .369 from 3-point range. 

