Open Record: Virtually a problem?

The Wisconsin Court System logged more than 81 million Zoom minutes over the last year and more than two million people have taken part in Zoom court appearances.

The pandemic prompted one of the most profound technological transformations in the history of American justice, but now what? In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators and Contact 6 explore the future of Zoom the courtroom.

Contact 6's Jenna Sachs digs into what she found in conversations with state and local officials about the pros and cons of keeping Zoom court hearings.

FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explores the concerns of staffing issues in the courtroom. How could that impact plans for a virtual court in Milwaukee?

In this episode's Off the Record segment, the team takes a look in the mirror. What is their favorite thing about themselves?

