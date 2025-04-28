Wrong-way driver; sentence for man who passed Kamala Harris motorcade

article

The Brief Wayne Wacker pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges associated with driving the wrong way toward Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in October 2024. Wacker was sentenced to two years probation.



A man accused of driving the wrong way toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade in Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Monday, April 28 to two misdemeanor charges against him.

Wayne Wacker pleaded guilty in a deal to negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. The court then sentenced Wacker to two years of probation.

Case details

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in October 2024 near the Marquette Interchange. A 55-year-old Milwaukee man driving an SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 as the motorcade pulled through.

Harris had just wrapped up a rally in Brookfield when her motorcade passed the wrong-way vehicle.

As it drew closer, deputies stopped the SUV, found an open container of alcohol inside and determined the driver was impaired. He was then taken into custody on recommended charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

The man allegedly told deputies that he was headed home after a night out and had no idea that he was driving the wrong way on the freeway, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The driver was identified as Wayne Wacker by the MSCO, which also confirmed he was drunk at the time.

No one was injured.