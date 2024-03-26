Woman dies in bitter cold; cause of death determined: medical examiner

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released on Tuesday, March 26 the cause of death for Jolene Waldref, who slipped and fell on ice near 76th and Congress and later died in the bitter cold on Jan. 15.

The medical examiner said Waldref's immediate cause of death was determined to be "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

Police said video shows Waldref appear to slip on the ice, fall and hit her head on a gate.

Fire officials indicated they received a call from Waldref and Curtis Ambulance, which is contracted with the fire department, responded. The ambulance operators did not get out of the ambulance but said they checked all four corners of the intersection and did not see Waldref. It was snowy that day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since the paramedics did not see Waldref after being on the scene for about six minutes, they went to their next call.

Protocol changes

Milwaukee first responders are changing the way they respond to medical calls.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 27 to enact new protocols, requiring paramedics to get out of their vehicle and look for a patient after a 911 call.

Related article

The new guidelines, which passed 15-0, are meant for situations when the patient is not immediately visible or when weather poses a threat to visibility.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Common Council's action Tuesday also supported extensions of the city's agreements with private ambulance companies – which had been withheld amid the push for policy change. The resolution passed after reassurances from those companies and the Milwaukee Fire Department that policies are changing after Waldref's death.