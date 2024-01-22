Woman slips on ice, dies from injuries in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman who slipped on ice near 76th and Congress on Monday, Jan. 15. The victim is identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Jolene Waldref.

Officials say Waldref was located near a bus stop at 76th and Congress. She was on the ground and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman was pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner's investigation report said video footage was obtained from a nearby business. It showed around 5:45 p.m. last Monday, Waldref "slipping on ice, and hitting her face on a gate," officials said. The medical examiner's notes also said the woman's phone was unlocked when the fire department arrived – and it showed that Waldref attempted to call 911 shortly before her death.

This is a developing story.