Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marcus Logan accused of strangling woman

A Milwaukee man accused of strangling a woman is on the run. He has not been seen since last August. U.S. Marshals say the domestic incident is not the only crime for which Marcus Logan is wanted.

"He’s very well-versed with our justice system," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals say Logan has a history of breaking the law with a slew of warrants for his arrest.

"When you see something like that you know that you’re dealing with a violent individual who needs to get brought to justice," the marshal said.

Logan's warrants run the gamut, from possession of meth in Milwaukee County to a probation violation with the Department of Corrections. He is accused of trying to steal close to $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls. But his latest warrant is the most violent.

"He struck her several times in the face and also choked her, causing her to lose her breath and fear for her safety," the marshal said.

In August 2023, investigators say someone spotted Logan beating and choking a woman at 14th and Atkinson in Milwaukee.

"The caller said that they could see Logan striking his girlfriend in a vehicle in the alleyway behind a home," the marshal said.

When police arrived, investigators say Logan ran from them, avoiding arrest. The 24-year-old has ties to Milwaukee and Waukesha with warrants in both counties.

"The more he runs, the more he hides, he’s going to bring in unwanted attention to people that he knows and we’re not going to stop looking for him," the marshal said.

Logan is 6’1" tall and weighs 156 lbs.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Logan to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.