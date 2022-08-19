Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate.

"Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say Tate was trying to get into Brownstone Lounge but was turned away because the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9 p.m. As security began to escort him out, prosecutors say he grabbed his gun and started shooting.

Two people were hurt and a third person – 31-year-old Krystal Tucker – died. Tucker's family and friends mourned a painful loss, more than 100 people coming together to pay respects at a candlelight vigil for her.

Krystal Tucker (Photo provided by family)

"(Tate) needs to come forward. This is not going to go away. It’s going to follow him the rest of his life. He’ll always be looking over his shoulder," the marshal said.

Tate is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. His last known address is in the village of Sussex.

Jordan Tate

Anyone with information can reach out to the U.S. Marshal's tip line: 414-297-3707; you will remain anonymous.

"We will not use your name your address, your phone numbers in any of our reports or any of our information made public," the marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If Tate sees this, he is encouraged to do the right thing and peacefully surrender.

"Call us and turn yourself in. Call the local police department. Turn yourself in," said the marshal.