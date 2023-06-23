Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Garcia sought for Racine shooting

In August 2022, viewers saw the aftermath of a Racine shooting that hurt five people. Investigators identified 38-year-old Anthony Garcia as the shooter. U.S. Marshals now need your help to find him.

U.S. Marshals said the shooting stemmed from a gathering near Prospect and State in Racine. Home surveillance captured the police arriving.

"There was an argument with rival gang members and other family members and Mr. Garcia obtained a firearm and decided to shoot into a large group of people," said Det. Michael Seeger.

Seeger said Garcia has not been seen since the shooting, and he is likely armed.

"He does have a history of firearms," Seeger said.

Anthony Garcia

Garcia is facing several charges in connection with the shooting.

"Reckless use of a firearm causing injury to several individuals, reckless endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," Seeger said.

Seeger said Garcia is a danger to the public.

"He’s affiliated with the almighty imperial gangsters. Based out of Chicago, Illinois," Seeger said.

U.S. Marshals said Garcia has other warrants for his arrest out of Kenosha.

"The U.S. Marshals and the Racine Police Department are warning you if you are helping Garcia hide from law enforcement we will arrest you as well for aiding and abetting a fugitive," Seeger said.

Anthony Garcia

Garcia is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has a large tattoo on the left side of his face.

"Garcia does have ties in southeastern Wisconsin from Milwaukee to Kenosha as well as Arizona and Tennessee," Seeger said.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.