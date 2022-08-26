Racine shooting leaves 5 injured

article

Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 26 near Booker and Prospect. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located five people with gunshot wounds. Three have been transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.