Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Alejandro Sierra sought for Racine murder

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say abused and killed a Racine woman. They want 30-year-old Alejandro Sierra off the streets now because he is dangerous and has a weapon.

"It was a malicious violent domestic abuse incident," Task Force Officer Michael Seeger, U.S. Marshal Service.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Racine Police Department need your help to find Sierra. There is a warrant for his arrest – and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Alejandro Sierra

"We are on the hunt for Mr. Sierra," Seeger said.

Marshals say Sierra shot and killed 36-year-old Alexis Fisher of Racine during an argument. He body was found Saturday, April 15 near Spring and State Street.

Alexis Fisher

Officials believe Sierra is in the Racine area. He is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with several facial tattoos.

"He has 'Miracles' written on the side of his head. He has a rose on the other side of his face. He has initials H.B.K.," Seeger said.

Alejandro Sierra

Officer Seeger said you should not approach Sierra.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He is still armed and dangerous. The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered," Seeger said.

If you have information about Sierra, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

"If anybody is helping Mr, Sierra out we will arrest them for aiding and abetting a fugitive we’re urging nobody help him out," Seeger said. "Mr. Sierra if you are watching we’re telling you to surrender peacefully to law enforcement. We don’t want anyone else to get hurt in this matter."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A vigil for Alexis Fisher is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 near Spring and State Street.