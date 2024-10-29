Wisconsin undecided voters, 'BOW' counties explained
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin has seen dozens of campaign stops over the past few months, and with Election Day now one week away, the battleground blitz continues – but do all those stops make a difference?
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Both vice presidential nominees, Tim Walz and JD Vance, were in the state on Monday. Nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have stops planned for Madison and Green Bay, respectively, on Wednesday.
Mordecai Lee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus, joined FOX6 News to discuss the prevalence of early absentee voting, the state's "BOW" counties, the role of undecided voters and the key demographic group each candidate needs to show out on Nov. 5.