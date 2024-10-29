Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin undecided voters, 'BOW' counties explained

By
Published  October 29, 2024 7:08am CDT
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

1-on-1: Early absentee voting, undecided voters

With Election Day one week away, FOX6 News talks to political expert Mordecai Lee about early absentee voting and the role of undecided voters.

1-on-1: ‘BOW’ counties, voter turnout

With Election Day one week away, FOX6 News talks to political expert Mordecai Lee about undecided voters, the tone of campaign ads, the state's "BOW" counties and more.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin has seen dozens of campaign stops over the past few months, and with Election Day now one week away, the battleground blitz continues – but do all those stops make a difference?

Both vice presidential nominees, Tim Walz and JD Vance, were in the state on Monday. Nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have stops planned for Madison and Green Bay, respectively, on Wednesday. 

Mordecai Lee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus, joined FOX6 News to discuss the prevalence of early absentee voting, the state's "BOW" counties, the role of undecided voters and the key demographic group each candidate needs to show out on Nov. 5.

