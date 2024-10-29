Wisconsin undecided voters, 'BOW' counties explained

The Brief Wisconsin has seen dozens of campaign stops over the past few months with more to come. Political expert Mordecai Lee discusses whether those stops will sway undecided voters. The role of early absentee voting and the state's "BOW" carry added importance on Nov. 5.



Wisconsin has seen dozens of campaign stops over the past few months, and with Election Day now one week away, the battleground blitz continues – but do all those stops make a difference?

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both vice presidential nominees, Tim Walz and JD Vance, were in the state on Monday. Nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have stops planned for Madison and Green Bay, respectively, on Wednesday.

Mordecai Lee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus, joined FOX6 News to discuss the prevalence of early absentee voting, the state's "BOW" counties, the role of undecided voters and the key demographic group each candidate needs to show out on Nov. 5.