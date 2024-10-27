2024 election in Wisconsin; campaigns use star power to sway voters

The Brief The two presidential campaigns are pulling out all the stops in the last days before election day. From celebrity endorsements to huge campaign events, the candidates are doing everything to secure your vote.



The next nine days are critical for both campaigns. They are pulling out all the stops in Battleground Wisconsin, which includes plenty of star power.

"The states where I’ve been visiting are states where the election is going to be decided," said actress Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington

She is used to posing for photos on red carpets.

But on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, she took pictures with fans at a canvassing launch event for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I want voters in Wisconsin to know how important their votes are in this historic election," Washington added.

Kerry Washington

Washington is widely known for playing Olivia Pope in Scandal.

Her only role for today is stressing the need to get out and vote.

"Kerry Washington, actress, producer, director. What do you have to say to people who say stick to the script? Don’t get into politics?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m here as an American, I’m here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I’m here as a mother," she answered.

Washington isn’t the only A-lister in Wisconsin this week.

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre will join Donald Trump at a rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Brett Favre

And it’s clear the candidates and their campaigns are trying to connect with all voters. That includes young voters who know they have power in this election.

FOX6 talked with three Marquette University students with differing views.

"I hope Kamala takes it," said Cyrus Ahmad.

"I’m voting for Donald Trump," said Brett Nolan.

"I have not really decided, actually. I’m kind of torn still," said Ellie Maentz.

Young voters could decide the election.

A new Harvard Institute of Politics survey found Harris has an advantage among voters aged 18 to 29 over Trump.

But in battleground states, the race has tightened.

"For a middle-class citizen like myself, I think we could really benefit from Kamala Harris," Ahmad added.

Cyrus Ahmad says he supports Harris’ proposed tax cuts and views on women’s rights.

Brett Nolan says different issues led to his decision to vote for Trump.

"I think foreign policy is super important. And I think the border," Nolan said.

Ellie Maentz is undecided.

"Right now, women’s rights and the economy are the two main things I’m most worried about," Maentz said.

This is what she said on how a candidate can win her over by Nov. 5: "Keep listening to us. Keep trying to be educated a little more."

It's proof this race for the White House is far from over.