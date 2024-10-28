2024 Election: JD Vance, Tim Walz Wisconsin campaign visits

The Brief The Republican and Democratic vice presidential nominees will be in Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 8 The campaign stops are happening with just eight days until election day. Gov. Tim Walz plans to talk about early voting. JD Vance's focus will be on the economy.



The Republican and Democratic vice presidential nominees will be in Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 28 – with just eight days until the election.

Tim Walz visit

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a morning visit in Manitowoc on Monday. Around 1:30 p.m., Walz made a campaign stop in Waukesha. The Harris-Walz campaign indicated the governor's visits was to encourage early voting.

"So someone told me, you know, we have, we have like less than 200 hours left. You can just write it out and sign this. So but we're going to take the message to all parts of the country," Walz said. "And again, it is a privilege to be in this position. Billions of people around the world cannot imagine what it's like. This democracy demands we protect it. It's quite a privilege. You are quite literally living one of a handful of shades that will make the difference of what this country looks like, not just for four years, but the next 40 years."

Monday's visit was Walz's seventh to Wisconsin since becoming Kamala Harris' running mate.

Reaction to Walz visit

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"Try as he may, Tim Walz cannot explain away or distract voters from the last four years of high inflation, open borders, and conflict overseas. He and Kamala Harris have nothing to offer but a repeat of the failed Biden administration."

JD Vance visit

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be in Wausau on Monday afternoon before visiting Racine in the evening.

The Trump-Vance campaign indicated Vance will be focusing his remarks on the economy.

Former President Clinton visit

Meanwhile, the Harris-Walz campaign announced that former President Bill Clinton will travel to the Fox Valley and Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 31 to mobilize Wisconsinites to vote early.