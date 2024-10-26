2024 election: Milwaukee electronic voting machine public testing

The Brief Milwaukee elections officials invited the public to observe testing of voting equipment on Saturday. The Milwaukee Election Commission used around 5,000 test ballots. Witnessesing the process provided peace of mind for voters.



Milwaukee election officials are gearing up for Nov. 5. They spent much of Saturday testing electronic voting equipment that will be used to count your votes.

"Public testing is part of the statutory process of election preparation," said Paulina Gutiérrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

The public testing of Milwaukee’s ballot counting machines created peace of mind for voters.

"The process was very impressive," said Lloyd Bigger of South Milwaukee. "They were very detailed in their answers. The way the process is supposed to go as well as the equipment operation."

Electronic voting machine tests in Milwaukee ahead of Nov. 5 election

"I’m actually from Waukesha County," said Doug Kwikkel. "Witnessing this process and how exacting the folks here are really doing is really comforting to me."

Election officials said the machines tested were just some of the equipment that will be used on Election Day. They will be used at the polls and to count absentee ballots. But the papers processed on Saturday are not those of any voters; the Milwaukee Election Commission used around 5,000 test ballots.

"They are pre-marked, and those ballots are secure and completely separate from other ballots," Gutiérrez said. "We create a test deck that gives every possible vote that could be on a ballot."

Gutiérrez said uncounted ballots that have already been cast cannot be opened until Election Day, and they are being stored in a secure space.

"It’s really important, and we prioritize security, integrity, and transparency. We’re going to prioritize that over that speed any day," she said.

There has already been huge turnout for early voting in Milwaukee County. FOX6 News asked Gutiérrez when she believes Election Day results will be in.

"We’re hoping to always end at a reasonable hour. All I can say is sometime after midnight," she said.