2024 Election: Wisconsin Voting Guide, what you need to know

article

The Brief Tuesday, Nov. 5 is fast approaching – and as many have heard, this will be an important election. Voters should have all the information that they need before heading to the polls. The FOX6 News Wisconsin Voting Guide can be your resource for election information.



We hear it all the time – this next election is the most important of our lives. Our message to you is simply this – let your voice be heard by casting a ballot – make your vote count.

Here is important information you need to know about the November 2024 election.

Important deadlines remaining

Deadline to register in your municipal clerk’s office: Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2024. Find your municipal clerk’s contact information .

Register to vote at your polling place: Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Find your polling place .

Deadline for in-person absentee: Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through Nov. 3. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours .

How to register to vote

In Wisconsin, registering to vote is a simple process. You will start with a visit to myvote.wi.gov. Once there, you will be asked if you are already registered to vote in some community. The site will guide you through the process to determine if indeed you already are.

If you are registered but would simply like to update your name or address, follow the instructions on the site.

Lastly, if you are not already registered in a community, you may also begin the process.

Early or absentee voting

Registered Wisconsin voters may request an absentee ballot. If you would like to request an absentee ballot, the state will first need to see if you are registered to vote. If you are not registered or your name or address has changed, you will need to register or update your registration before requesting an absentee ballot.

If you are in the military, you do not need to be registered to get an absentee ballot, but first we need you to search for your record.

Election Day: Tuesday, November 5

The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who are already registered should bring a photo ID.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls. All voters must provide a proof of residence document. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.

Track your ballot

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.