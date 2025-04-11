The Brief An FBI investigation revealed a conspiracy to assassinate President Donald Trump. The Waukesha teen at the center of the investigation is already accused of killing his mother and stepfather. FOX6 News asked a national security expert about what it means for the White House.



After an FBI investigation revealed a conspiracy to assassinate President Donald Trump, FOX6 News asked a national security expert about what it means for the White House.

Federal search warrant

The backstory:

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, at their village of Waukesha home in February. Casap was arrested in Kansas days later with a gun, driving Mayer's stolen SUV.

As part of the homicide investigation, Casap's cellphone and other electronic devices were seized and searched. A search warrant, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, outlines an FBI investigation that uncovered a conspiracy to kill Trump as part of an effort to start a "political revolution."

Expert weighs in

What they're saying:

Brian Dorow served with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during Trump's first term.

"There were two attempted assassinations on the president. Certainly, there is no room for error," he said.

FOX6 News asked Dorow if he believes the conspiracy to kill the president is on the White House's radar.

"One hundred percent," he said. "Anytime there is anything to harm the president of the United States, President Trump, that information is shared through the appropriate means – the Secret Service all the way to everyone close to the president."

According to the federal warrant, investigators uncovered material on Casap's cellphone related to "The Order of Nine Angles." The group is described in FBI documents as a "satanic cult" with "strong anti-Judiac, anti-Christian, and anti-Western ideologies" that claims to "incite chaos and violence."

"These groups are looking to recruit," said Dorow. "If they are going to carry out something chaotic, weapon of mass destruction, they don’t act alone. They built their team."

Brian Dorow

The warrant also said Casap paid for, at least in part, "a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack." The killings of his mother and stepfather, according to the warrant, "appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to carry out the plan.

"When someone wants to harm somebody there is always a threat," said Dorow. "Great thing is we have great law enforcement, and they work these secret webs."

As for possible next steps in the investigation, Dorow said he believes FBI agents will determine what crimes were actually committed and find all responsible parties.