An FBI investigation into a Wisconsin teen, already accused of killing his mother and stepfather, revealed a conspiracy to assassinate President Donald Trump in an effort to start a "political revolution," according to federal court documents FOX6 News obtained on Friday.

Waukesha homicides

The backstory:

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, at their village of Waukesha home in February. Casap was arrested in Kansas days later with a gun, driving Mayer's stolen SUV.

As part of the homicide investigation, Casap's cellphone and other electronic devices were seized and searched. A search warrant, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, outlines what was found on those devices.

Conspiracy to kill president

Dig deeper:

According to the warrant, investigators uncovered material on Casap's cellphone related to "The Order of Nine Angles." The group is described in FBI documents as a "satanic cult" with "strong anti-Judiac, anti-Christian, and anti-Western ideologies" that claims to "incite chaos and violence."

The warrant also said Casap paid for, at least in part, "a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack." The killings of his mother and stepfather, according to the warrant, "appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to carry out the plan.

Further investigation into Casap's cellphone revealed images and communications that referenced a "self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks." The plan and communications went back months. The warrant said Casap talked about his plans with other people who encouraged and helped him in the process.

Investigators also found images of a three-page document titled "Accelerate the Collapse." It appeared to be the manifesto referenced in the messages that called for the president's assassination with the goal of starting "a political revolution in the United States" and "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" politicians. The document contained images of Adolf Hitler with the text "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY."

An excerpt from the three-page document specifically referenced President Donald Trump and said "getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president" is "guaranteed to bring in some chaos." It later said: "Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump."

The federal search warrant said authorities interviewed one of Casap's classmates. The classmate said Casap said he planned to kill his parents but said he didn't have access to a gun. The classmate also said Casap said he was in contact with someone in Russia and was "planning to overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump."