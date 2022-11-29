Wisconsin Supreme Court; Jennifer Dorow to announce candidacy Nov. 30

article

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow will formally announce her candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

That word comes a day after Dorow sat down one-on-one with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith and talked about a variety of subjects including her philosophy on sentencing and women's representation in the courtroom.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "I can't help but ask about the state Supreme Court."

"It's been so wonderful and amazing, the support that people have shown and the encouragement. And certainly, something that I'm taking to heart and will need to decide pretty quickly if that's something I want to pursue," said Judge Dorow.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "All right. So you're still mulling it over, you're saying?"

"Definitely," said Judge Dorow.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Why do you think there is a lack of female representation when it, you know, in a male-dominated industry and, particularly, African-American females in the courtroom and on the bench?"

"You know, I don't know that I can answer that other than we are seeing a lot more women," said Judge Dorow. "I mean, as far as I understand the numbers, right? A lot more women. It's about a 50/50. It's not always that representative, though, on the bench. You have to be very, very comfortable with, ‘The buck stops with you.’ You can't make everyone happy, and sometimes, you have to make really tough decisions that you know are going to impact a variety of people."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "It is a lot of responsibility. I’m sure there are times when you lay awake at night wondering, ‘How am I going to handle this? What am I going to do? How is this person going to act in the courtroom?’ How do you deal with that?"

"So I have seen a variety of individuals throughout my time," said Judge Dorow. "We have wonderful resources as judges in Wisconsin. We have what are called bench books, and so I have a criminal bench book, and believe it or not, there is a section on difficult people – not called that – but there's a lot of case law that's developed over time, and so as a judge, that's one of your go-to resources, and so if you think you're going to be faced with some of those things, you start planning ahead of time, and you just remember why you're there, and that's, I like to look at it as I'm a guardian and a gatekeeper; right? I'm a gatekeeper for the information that comes in, especially during a trial, but I'm a guardian for everyone's rights that are in that courtroom."

While she would not talk about specifics regarding the Brooks case, Judge Dorow did discuss patience.

"And without commenting on any specifics of any case, and it's so funny because I'm not necessarily the most patient person, personally. You know what I mean?" said Dorow. "I mean, I can be impatient sometimes. Just ask my children, right? They'll tell you that. Just ask my husband. He'll tell you that. But like with any case, there is power in prayer, and I would, that was how I centered myself, and just knowing that I have to keep things going each day that I'm on that bench."

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"A few short weeks ago, Wisconsinites voted for a commonsense leader who supports freedom. Wisconsinites voted for their right to make their own health care decisions and to love who they wish to love, both without government interference. They voted in favor of democracy and election access. The freedoms we fought for and won in the governor’s race remain as critical in the election of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Judge Jennifer Dorow is entering this race as yet another extremist Scott Walker appointee—a brand of politics Wisconsinites have rejected time and again. Judge Dorow has already voiced that she thinks Lawrence v. Texas, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision which decriminalized LGBTQ relationships, is among the ‘worst Supreme Court decisions of all time.’

"We have seen what a conservative, partisan court will do. The GOP-backed majority selected a hyper-partisan gerrymander that subverts the will of voters and were one vote away from overturning the 2020 election results. Wisconsinites want fair maps, the ability to make their own health care decisions, and a Wisconsin Supreme Court that upholds the law and safeguards our freedoms. That is what is at stake in this election and we will work to hold Jennifer Dorow and her fellow MAGA Trump Republican, Dan Kelly, accountable."