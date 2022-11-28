Darrell Brooks Judge Jennifer Dorow talks, why she won't discuss the case

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow became a household name during the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man who attacked Waukesha's Christmas parade in November 2021. Now, she is mulling a Wisconsin Supreme Court run.

Judge Dorow sat down with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. Dorow said she still has not decided whether she will run for the state's highest court, and she would not answer questions about her most recent case because it is still going through the system.

Judge Dorow did answer questions about her background, how she prepares for big cases, her philosophy behind sentencing and women's representation in the courtroom.

"I felt really drawn to First Amendment religious liberty law, if you can imagine that, but when I went to law school, I fell in love with criminal law and was a research assistant for one of my professors, and then by that time, Bryan and I were very serious, and I'm like, so I wanted to come back home, and I wanted to be a prosecutor, and that's kind of some of the path but then also fell in love with the rule of law and intrigued by what judges do and kind of always kind of kept that in the back of my head, and, as they say, you know, one thing led to the other."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "I can't help but ask about the state Supreme Court."

"It's been so wonderful and amazing, the support that people have shown and the encouragement, and, certainly, something that I'm taking to heart and will need to decide pretty quickly if that's something I want to pursue," said Judge Dorow.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "All right. So you're still mulling it over, you're saying?"

"Definitely," said Judge Dorow.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Why do you think there is a lack of female representation when it, you know, in a male-dominated industry and, particularly, African-American females in the courtroom and on the bench?"

"You know, I don't know that I can answer that other than we are seeing a lot more women," said Judge Dorow. "I mean, as far as I understand the numbers, right? A lot more women. It's about a 50/50. It's not always that representative, though, on the bench. You have to be very, very comfortable with the buck stops with you. You can't make everyone happy, and sometimes, you have to make really tough decisions that you know are going to impact a variety of people."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "It is a lot of responsibility. I’m sure there are times when you lay awake at night wondering, ‘How am I going to handle this? What am I going to do? How is this person going to act in the courtroom?’ How do you deal with that?"

"So I have seen a variety of individuals throughout my time," said Judge Dorow. "We have wonderful resources as judges in Wisconsin. We have what are called bench books, and so I have a criminal bench book, and believe it or not, there is a section on difficult people – not called that – but there's a lot of case law that's developed over time, and so as a judge, that's one of your go-to resources, and so if you think you're going to be faced with some of those things, you start planning ahead of time, and you just remember why you're there, and that's, I like to look at it as I'm a guardian and a gatekeeper; right? I'm a gatekeeper for the information that comes in, especially during a trial, but I'm a guardian for everyone's rights that are in that courtroom."