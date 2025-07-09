Wisconsin State Fair free tickets; UScellular to give away nearly 4K
MILWAUKEE - UScellular is celebrating its 20th year of partnership with Wisconsin State Fair by giving away thousands of free tickets.
Ticket giveaway
What we know:
On Friday, July 11, exactly 20 days before the start of the Wisconsin State Fair, four UScellular stores in southeast Wisconsin will be giving away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets. A news release says it is a way to say "thank you" to the community for two decades of support.
The public can receive a pair of free Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the following UScellular stores:
- 5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale
- 16720 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 2525 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- 530 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
In addition, the first few people in line at each store will also have the chance to sample the new, limited-edition Celebration Strawberry Cream Puff, a special treat created to honor the decades-long partnership.
At each store, attendees can enter to win a Fair Fun Pack, featuring a pair of Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets and passes to some of the Fair’s most beloved attractions, including the Giant Slide, SkyGlider, WonderFair Wheel, SpinCity, Cream Puff vouchers, and a chance to win a $10,000 giveaway.
What you can do:
Learn much more information about this year’s Wisconsin State Fair.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by UScellular and Wisconsin State Fair.