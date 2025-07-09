Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair free tickets; UScellular to give away nearly 4K

By
Published  July 9, 2025 11:41am CDT
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin State Fair Park

The Brief

    • UScellular is giving away nearly 4,000 free tickets to the 2025 edition of the Wisconsin State Fair.
    • The ticket giveaway is set for Friday, July 11.
    • The Wisconsin State Fair tickets will be given away at four UScellular stores in southeast Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - UScellular is celebrating its 20th year of partnership with Wisconsin State Fair by giving away thousands of free tickets. 

Ticket giveaway

What we know:

On Friday, July 11, exactly 20 days before the start of the Wisconsin State Fair, four UScellular stores in southeast Wisconsin will be giving away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets. A news release says it is a way to say "thank you" to the community for two decades of support.

The public can receive a pair of free Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the following UScellular stores:

In addition, the first few people in line at each store will also have the chance to sample the new, limited-edition Celebration Strawberry Cream Puff, a special treat created to honor the decades-long partnership.

At each store, attendees can enter to win a Fair Fun Pack, featuring a pair of Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets and passes to some of the Fair’s most beloved attractions, including the Giant Slide, SkyGlider, WonderFair Wheel, SpinCity, Cream Puff vouchers, and a chance to win a $10,000 giveaway.

What you can do:

Learn much more information about this year’s Wisconsin State Fair.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by UScellular and Wisconsin State Fair.

