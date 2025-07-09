Wisconsin State Fair free tickets; UScellular to give away nearly 4K

article

UScellular is celebrating its 20th year of partnership with Wisconsin State Fair by giving away thousands of free tickets.

Ticket giveaway

What we know:

On Friday, July 11, exactly 20 days before the start of the Wisconsin State Fair, four UScellular stores in southeast Wisconsin will be giving away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets. A news release says it is a way to say "thank you" to the community for two decades of support.

The public can receive a pair of free Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the following UScellular stores:

5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale

16720 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

2525 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

530 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

In addition, the first few people in line at each store will also have the chance to sample the new, limited-edition Celebration Strawberry Cream Puff, a special treat created to honor the decades-long partnership.

At each store, attendees can enter to win a Fair Fun Pack, featuring a pair of Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets and passes to some of the Fair’s most beloved attractions, including the Giant Slide, SkyGlider, WonderFair Wheel, SpinCity, Cream Puff vouchers, and a chance to win a $10,000 giveaway.

What you can do:

