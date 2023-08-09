Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Pavilion Renovation project approved

The Cream Puff Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair could soon be getting a big makeover.

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 the Wisconsin State Building Commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair and approved a total of approximately $341.8 million in key projects across the state.

The project includes a single-story addition to the building along with essential infrastructure upgrades.

Below are other highlights of the Commission's approved projects per a statement from Evers' office:

Construction of a Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility in Milwaukee County and the allocation of funds for the planning and development of a second Type 1 facility in Dane County in accordance with the enumerations in 2017 Wisconsin Act 185, 2021 Wisconsin Acts 58 and 252, and most recently in 2023 Wisconsin Act 19. These facilities will enable more youth to be located closer to their homes and move the state forward in being able to close the outdated Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls located outside Irma. The focus on smaller juvenile correctional facilities over larger conventional facilities will foster increased family engagement, interaction with mentors, and access to treatment programs, providing a more supportive environment for youth rehabilitation.

Construction of a new Health Services Unit and Restrictive Housing Unit Expansion at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), ensuring in-facility medical care for the growing population of people in the state's care with chronic conditions.

The expansion of the Skilled Care Unit at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), providing the reconfiguration of patient rooms as well as staff support spaces to better provide care for the center’s aging population.

The release of Building Trust Funds for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for various projects that are ready to move forward with preliminary plans and design.

Construction of the Consolidated Field Operations Station for the DNR at Collins Marsh Wildlife Area, providing a more suitable and logistical location for Wildlife Management staff who work in Manitowoc and Calumet counties.

Construction of a Consolidated Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Field Operations Facility for the DNR at Vernon Wildlife Area in Waukesha County, providing a more central location and adequate space for Wildlife staff to perform this important work and CWD testing.

A Service Center Addition in Wausau for the DNR, providing improved service to the public as well as adequate space for the various programs that work out of that facility.

Authority to construct the Cream Puff Pavilion Renovation project at State Fair Park that will include a single-story addition along with essential building system infrastructure upgrades, ADA accessibility, energy-efficient lighting, exterior improvements, and structural repairs. These repairs will boost production capacity, enhance safety measures, and optimize overall operational efficiencies.

The release of grant funds to support the construction of various upgrades to the Marquette University School of Dentistry’s main campus clinic, a project that was enumerated in 2023 Wisconsin Act 19.

Additional funding to address unprecedented inflationary pressures and supply chain impacts for key projects ensuring their continued progress and success.

Construction of the College of Letters and Science Academic Building (Levy Hall) at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison, fostering a new, unified home for the Department of History and seven other departments, programs, and centers within the College of Letters and Sciences, promoting interdisciplinary learning.