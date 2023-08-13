Wisconsin State Fair 2023 wraps, 'a great place to be'

The Wisconsin State Fair's ice cream, cream puffs and cheesecake on a stick weren't the only things covered in sprinkles on the last day of the 2023 fair, but a little rain didn't keep people away.

On a gloomy Sunday, families and friends showed what it really means to be a fair-weather fan.

"It's so fun," said Dominique Lopez from La Crosse. "All the food. The food's a great time. The rides are a great time. The atmosphere's a great time, just walking around, seeing everyone. It's just a great place to be."

Wisconsin State Fair 2023

The rain did close the Giant Slide temporarily until the surface was dry enough for one last ride.

On the final day of the fair, being able to be there was a thrill for Darrell James and his family.

"We got a newborn baby here, Josiah, and we wanted to get him out to the fair, show him how Wisconsin does it," said James.

Wisconsin State Fair 2023

The flavors of the fair were the biggest draw for most.

"The red velvet," said Ko from Milwaukee. "It ain't just a regular funnel cake. It's red velvet. Then, they hit with the (icing). It's fire."

"We had some nachos," said James. "We're looking for a nice barbeque restaurant, and so I think we're probably gonna spend $200 on food, but it'll be worth it."

Wisconsin State Fair 2023

The blending of people and praise for employees are always the best in show.

"It's not like, where it's like, a real stressful job," said Amirah Manyfield of Milwaukee. "It's a fun job."

In 2022, the State Fair saw a nearly 20% increase in attendance from 2021.

Wisconsin State Fair 2023

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Organizers are hoping for another bump in numbers for 2023.