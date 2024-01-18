Wisconsin school strip searches, Assembly OKs changes to law

Wisconsin law states school staff cannot conduct strip searches on students, but what if staff members ask a student to strip down to their underwear? Prosecutors said that actually happened, and it wasn’t against the law. Now, lawmakers are stepping in.

Six teen girls at Suring High School in Oconto County said their superintendent ordered them to strip to their underwear in January 2022. Prosecutors said the superintendent and a nurse were searching for vaping products at the time.

Oconto County prosecutors later determined the searches didn't break the law, which defines strip search to mean when a person's private parts are uncovered and exposed. The students in Oconto County still had their underwear on.

"The parents of these six girls have been traumatized not only by the occurrences by a school official in their public high school, but also by state law," said State Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay). "Today, we’re going to change that."

The Wisconsin Assembly united to pass changes to the law Thursday, Jan. 18. It would add to the current law, making it illegal to conduct searches that ask students to strip down to the underwear.

"It’s time for this void, this obvious omission in state law to close, to ensure that our children can feel comfortable and safe at our schools," Steffen said.

While prosecutors didn't charge the Oconto County school administrator for the searches, they did charge her with false imprisonment. A judge later dismissed the charges, and the superintendent resigned.

The bill that passed the Assembly on Thursday already passed the Senate. It now heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk. Given there was not opposition in the chamber, the odds of it becoming law are pretty good – one place where a divided Wisconsin Capitol can agree.