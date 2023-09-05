Wisconsin lawmakers hear school strip search, sex doll testimony

WARNING: This story addresses adult topics.

The Wisconsin Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Tuesday, Sept. 5 on a number of proposed bills, one of which would toughen rules on school staff conducting strip searches if it becomes law.

"I have seen and heard about some horrific scenes and stories," said Zack Jakel, Ashwaubenon public safety investigator. "Nothing has flipped my stomach more than hearing about these dolls."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jakel was testifying in regard to a proposal would ban child sex dolls – making it a felony with jail time up to 3.5 years for the first offense and up 25 years. Other states have already banned them, including Florida, Hawaii and Arizona.

"Some who own these sex dolls say they are less likely to go seek the real thing," said State Sen. Jeese James (R-Altoona). "We do not have any clinical data to show this is true."

Wisconsin Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony Tuesday, Sept. 5

"There’s an argument that these dolls are used to give an outlet to people who are sexually attracted to children, give them a place to take out their fantasies, without taking action on children, but there is no evidence for that," said State Rep. Joy Goeben (R-Hobart)

The Archives of Sexual Behavior last year didn’t find evidence that dolls protect users from abusing children, nor did the researchers find it increased risks of abusing, when compared with other pedophiles who don’t have child sex dolls.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Meanwhile, an Australian Institute of Criminology report stated: "It is reasonable to assume that interaction with child sex dolls could increase the likelihood of child sexual abuse by desensitizing the doll user to the physical, emotional and psychological harm caused by child sexual abuse and normalizing the behavior in the mind of the abuser. At the same time, there is no evidence of therapeutic benefit from child sex doll use."

A group called the Prostasia Foundation argues that bans are an unconstitutional invasion of privacy.

The Wisconsin Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a second bill that would toughen the ban on school staff conducting strip searches.

Wisconsin law currently defines strip search to mean when a person's private parts are uncovered and exposed. The bill would expand that to undressing to their underwear.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

The bill comes a year after a case at Suring High School in Oconto County, where school staff – then-Superintendent Kelly Casper and a nurse – were searching for vaping cartridges. They ordered six female students go to the bathroom and strip to their underwear.

The Oconto County district attorney found the searches followed the law, but he charged Casper with false imprisonment. A judge dismissed charges against Casper, who resigned in June 2022.

"This circumstance is so astonishing that the law permitted this to treat children, I suppose with less civil rights than you would murder suspect," said State Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay)

Both bills will need to have hearings in both Senate and Assembly. The Senate had a hearing on the sex dolls bill, but it hasn’t gone to the assembly. The strip search bill has had a hearing in both chambers – setting up a possible vote as early as this month.