Wisconsin school lockdowns: Planned attack tips increase, DOJ says

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Justice has seen a sharp increase in planned school attack tips. In southeast Wisconsin, three schools have had some type of lockdown so far this school year. Experts say mental health plays a big role, and more resources for students is one possible solution.



Three schools in southeast Wisconsin have had incidents that led to lockdowns just a few weeks into the school year. State officials hope to turn the alarming trend around.

"We have seen an increase since the start of the school year in planned school attack tips," said Trish Kilpin, director of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Office of School Safety.

Since Sept. 10, the office's "Speak Up, Speak Out" center has received 112 concerns about planned school attack tips. There were 84 total for the full 2022-23 school year.

"Schools are managing this in Wisconsin as best they can. It’s a heavy burden," Kilpin said.

Students outside amid soft lockdown

School lockdowns

In southeast Wisconsin, three schools have had some type of lockdown so far this school year.

The first was a soft lockdown at Engleburg Elementary in Milwaukee after a nearby shooting. Sheboygan North High School was in a soft lockdown on Sept. 11 due to a social media threat. A week later, West Allis' Nathan Hale High School was evacuated, and police arrested a student who was initially believed to have some type of explosive.

Students' mental health

"Sometimes, within the next two or three weeks following that high-profile incident, there can be more threats and incidents," said Scott Woitaszewski.

Woitaszewski is with the National Association of School Psychologists. He said, after incidents like the mass shooting at a Georgia school, it's not uncommon to see an increase in school threats.

"Do students feel connected in school? Do they have a sense of belonging?" he said. "Many kids are struggling with that."

Woitaszewski said mental health plays a big role, and more resources dedicated to connecting with and monitoring students is one possible solution.

How to submit a tip

Speak Up, Speak Out reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at widoj.gov

1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)

Android) Mobile app ( iOS

Text SUSO to 738477