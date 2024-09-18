Nathan Hale High School evacuation, police investigate 'threat'

article

Nathan Hale High School students and staff were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a "threat made toward student safety," the school district said.

West Allis police responded to sweep the building and conduct an investigation. It is unclear exactly what the threat was or whether it was credible.

Parents or guardians who choose to pick up their students may do so on the high school's football field, the school district said. The parking lot south of the West Allis Athletic Complex, near the concession stand, will be available.

Right now, officials said everyone is safe and there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.