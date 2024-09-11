Wisconsin school threats Wednesday, multiple districts take action

article

At least three Wisconsin school districts responded to possible threats on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Sheboygan North High School was put on a "soft lockdown" due to a threat circulating on social media. According to police, officers provided security for the outside of the school, and the soft lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.

In Elkhorn, police said they received word of a possible threat to schools from the Wauwatosa Police Department. The Elkhorn Area School District placed schools on lockdown while police provided additional patrols. The threat was later deemed to be not credible.

The Appleton Area School District also investigated a social media threat. Police said they were alerted to a potential vague threat made on Snapchat involving "North High School" the previous night. Additional school resource officers were deployed out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators are still looking into the origin of the threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.