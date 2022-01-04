Wisconsin Republicans introduce police recruiting, support bills

Republican members of the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a package of bills Tuesday intended to help recruit new police officers.

The lawmakers said the total number of officers in Wisconsin, more than 13,000, is the lowest number in more than a decade.

Police chiefs who spoke at the Tuesday afternoon media conference in Franklin said they are having a hard time filling job openings.

"We stand here today that action is needed now. Currently, in Wisconsin, we have the lowest number of law enforcement officers working in a decade," said Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke. "This trend is nationwide. Simply stated: Communities throughout Wisconsin may experience a greater risk of crime, if something is not done now.

"Next year will be my 30th year with the village, and when I applied for the position of police officer, I was one of 150 applicants. We have two open spots right now and we have 12 applications."

Wisconsin Republicans said, this month, they hope to pass bills to help recruit and keep officers. They want Gov. Tony Evers to use $25 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to fund the effort. Imagine a billboard in Illinois that says "Pro-cop Wisconsin" – Republicans are proposing $1 million to advertise that very message.

Republicans want to offer a state and local $1,000 bonus to keep officers on the job, and to offer recruitment bonuses for new recruits. It would call for more state reimbursement for police academies for small departments to onboard part-time officers. Another $1 million would go to the state's technical college system to set up at least two police academies for part-time students.

Another bill would require teaching students in grades 5 through 12 how to interact with police with mutual cooperation and respect.

"We also see that the same time we are seeing rising crime rates, we have the lowest number of police officers in a decade," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

Milwaukee set a record in 2021 for the total number of homicides.

"Our members are overworked. They're burned out," said Andy Wegner with the Milwaukee Police Association. "On top of that, morale is at its all-time low. Day after day, officers are remaining professional, have answered to show up during the pandemic, and have sacrificed holidays, children's birthdays and numerous family events. They have done this because each of them has a calling and a duty to put themselves last and their communities first. In return, though, they do not feel supported."

But Milwaukee leaders say the state has underfunded the city – a point Tom Barrett repeated as he left his office as the city's mayor – as a way to crack down on growing homicides.

"It’s going to involve obviously getting more funding for police officers. I think that is a huge issue," Barrett said. "One of the challenges and one of the disappointments as I leave this job is our fiscal relationship with the state of Wisconsin. Without a doubt, that has to be changed.

"I’m hoping that having a new face might enhance the chances that will improve, but that’s a real issue."

What other options are there to help Milwaukee hire more police officers? Vos said: "We have to show that we support and that we value the police."

Democrats criticized the new proposals, saying Republicans have spent a decade underfunding local police and cities – and opposed Evers' proposal to send more state money to local government.

Another proposed bill would protect no-knock warrants. In November, Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission voted to ban such warrants, where officers do not have to announce themselves or knock on the door. The bill would also require Milwaukee to spend a percentage of its $395 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars on its police department.