Deadliest year in Milwaukee; homicides surpass 2020 total

A grim milestone in Milwaukee, unfortunately, has been surpassed. This weekend marked a record number of homicides for the year as the city now stands at 192.

During a violent weekend in Milwaukee, a string of shootings in a matter of hours leaves four people injured and two dead.

The most recent fatality happened Sunday on N. Evans Street.

"It’s very sad," said Barb Kalbas. "3 o’clock in the morning, six gunshots."

She looked out of her window and saw a jarring scene.

"Like he was chasing him for some reason or another," she said. "Guy in the car hit the tree and then he got out of the car, and he shot the guy before the guy ran over there."

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said her grandson tried to help.

"He said ‘he’s yelling for help I’m going,’" she said. "He went out and the man was bleeding to death. Anthony, that’s my grandson, he stayed with him until he died."

Sadly similar scenes are happening all too often in Milwaukee.

This year, the City of Milwaukee has had 192 homicides compared to 188 this time last year and 190 for all of 2020.

"Very concerning that’s why we have to have the resources for the police department and I think that some, and clearly it’s been an issue for many years and continues to be an issue," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

An issue Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is ready to take on.

"The number one challenge we need to address right away is public safety hands-down we’ve already eclipsed the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings last year which is unacceptable we need to address it," said incoming Acting Mayor Johnson. "I’m going to take decisive action when I’m mayor."

Welcoming words for residents who say these crimes affect everyone.

As for this past weekend, no suspects were arrested in any of these cases, and no word on what led up to any of these shootings.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call MPD or CrimeStoppers.

