Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Vicente Martinez sought, high-speed chase

article

U.S. Marshals and the Sheboygan Police Department need help finding Vicente Martinez.

They say the 31-year-old is well aware of the warrant out for his arrest.

"He did contact his probation agent proximally six months ago and was advised that he had a warrant, and he has since ceased communications with him since," explained the marshal on the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court records show Martinez is wanted for a parole violation, failure to appear in court and fleeing/eluding police – a repeat offense, for him.

"He’s considered violent with his past tendencies, numerous arrests for battery and disorderly conduct," the marshal said.

Vicente Martinez

U.S. Marshals said Martinez got into a high-speed chase with Sheboygan County deputies on May 7, 2022. Prosecutors said the chase started on State Highway 23 near Rangeline Road in the village of Kohler. From there, the chase continued on I-43 southbound at speeds of over 100 mph. He was eventually arrested.

Martinez is described as 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. Court records show he failed to appear in court after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

U.S. Marshals said Martinez is known to hang out around Sheboygan’s restaurant and bar scene near historic Michigan Avenue.

"Those that are helping him can be charged criminally for aiding a felon," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information to call the U.S. Marshal tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.