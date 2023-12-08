Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Ray Jones sought for gun, drug charges

article

U.S. Marshals say Ray Jones has been on the run since October.

Investigators have been searching for Jones after they said he didn’t show up for a court appearance. The Milwaukee man was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver THC, cocaine and fentanyl.

"He’s a multiple-time convicted felon. He’s been charged several times for being a felon in possession of a firearm," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He’s also got a criminal history for recklessly endangering safety, possession of stolen vehicles, as well as numerous drug charges."

The 32-year-old’s latest troubles began in November 2021. Jones was arrested by Milwaukee police for a probation warrant as he left a dentist's office in Brookfield. During that arrest, investigators said they recovered a Glock 17 9mm pistol with an extended magazine. They said he was also wearing a backpack that contained marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

"Not a typical thing you’d bring to a dentist’s office," the marshal said.

Ray Jones

Investigators said Jones had been showing up to court – but never made it to an October hearing. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

"He’s a wanted criminal. He’s probably going to be armed. He’s a danger to the community," the marshal explained.

Ray Jones is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 lbs. Authorities said he has connections to the Milwaukee area.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Jones to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.