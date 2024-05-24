Memorial Day travel rush: what to know before you go

Memorial Day weekend is often billed as the ‘unofficial start to summer’ and the year's travel season.

But it pays to be prepared before you hit the road or take to the skies.

A near record-setting number of Wisconsin drivers will hit the road for the holiday weekend.

AAA predicts more than 800,000 people will travel by car. That’s about 4% higher than last year.

So what does that mean for you? Expect traffic jams and delays regardless of whether you have vacation plans.

If you want to beat the rush, try to leave before 11 a.m. this morning. The same goes for those coming home on Sunday or Monday.

Traffic will peak in the afternoon on both of those days. These trends are on track with the rest of the nation. AAA says people just want to travel.

"They don't want to put it off and risk some other uncertainty popping up in the world that causes them to not be able to do it," says Nick Jarmusz, AAA Public Affairs Director.

BP Gas Station

Gas prices in Wisconsin are averaging less than this time last year. But if you're traveling outside the Midwest, expect to pay more.

Check out GasBuddy.com for the latest prices.

Flying

This weekend will be a test to see how well airports handle higher travel demand, and Milwaukee-Mitchell International Airport is no exception.

Air travel is expected to rise up to 10% for those flying out of the city for the holiday. That’s likely because of new flights not available at Mitchell this time last year.

Southwest added a nonstop flight to Kansas City, for example, and American Airlines now offers more routes to Washington, D.C.

But that’s not the only trend leaders are tracking. They also expect a spike in the number of people flying into Milwaukee, to enjoy city life, or to camp, fish, or hike.

It’s a prediction that falls in line with what we’re seeing across the country.

"The most standout thing in our forecast this year is the continued resurgence in air travel. When we look just at air travel alone, that actually is breaking all-time records," added Jarmusz

If you have a flight booked at Mitchell this weekend, you are reminded to get there two hours early, especially if you have to check a bag.

You’ll also want to reserve a parking spot. That was an issue a couple of months ago when people took off for spring break.