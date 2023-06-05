Wisconsin Legislature considers draft, RNC funding; where the money would go

The Wisconsin Legislature is considering using your tax dollars for both the NFL draft and events around the Republican National Convention.

It's not a done deal yet, but the Legislature's budget-writing committee approved putting the money in the budget.

Discover Green Bay estimates some 240,000 people could huddle there for the NFL's 2025 draft. The group estimates $94 million could pour into the state. Hotels in Green Bay are already on hold for the NFL, and fans might be driving in and staying as far away as Milwaukee. Discover Green Bay and the Packers budget for $8 million for security, transportation, infrastructure.

The Legislature's proposal would send $2 million to Discover Green Bay. The group says it will help cover the costs of hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

"This is really a two-year promotion of our state, as well as the community; a three-day commercial that will be worldwide," said Brad Toll, Discover Green Bay. "People will be watching the draft and seeing our community and our state on their TVs. To try to buy that type of media coverage, you know it's next to impossible, certainly, for a city our size."

The Legislature's proposal would also send $10 million to VISIT Milwaukee to help with tourism efforts tied to the 2024 RNC. In a statement, VISIT Milwaukee said it will be used to spark even more money for the entire region.

VISIT Milwaukee officials were not free for interviews Friday or Monday.

While the Joint Finance Committee approved adding the money for Green Bay and Milwaukee in the proposed budget, the full Legislature and the governor would also need to approve it.