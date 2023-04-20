2024 Republican National Convention; Milwaukee launches 'Vendor Connection'

The MKE 2024 Host Committee, local leaders, and small business owners announced on Thursday, April 20 the launch of " Vendor Connection " in Milwaukee.

The " Vendor Connection " is a tool for connecting businesses to upcoming opportunities around the Republican National Convention.

Businesses that complete the form on the website will be included in a database accessible by the Host Committee and its partners. The MKE 2024 Host Committee will provide email updates to businesses that submit their information to highlight available opportunities.

"I want for local businesses here in our city, here in our state, to be able to make money," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I want them to be able to hire employees. I want them to be able to spread the benefits of having a big convention throughout our economy locally."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"After the 2024 Republican National Convention departs Milwaukee, VISIT Milwaukee will retain the entries in this Vendor Connection so that we can put them in front of meeting planners who choose Milwaukee in future years," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "Believe me, our leads have more than doubled since we announced hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention."

Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO

The MKE 2024 Host Committee will provide other community groups like VISIT Milwaukee access to the list for future large-scale events in Milwaukee, so that the convention’s impact can benefit the city for years to come.

This is a developing story.