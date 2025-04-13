Wisconsin I-41, I-94 construction projects begin Monday; what you should know

The Brief Drivers in Milwaukee and Waukesha County can expect some traffic impacts for a while beginning on Monday, April 14. These changes include I-41 rehabilitation and I-94 resurfacing. Although the impacts are grinding some gears, drivers do agree the roads need the upgrade.



Starting on Monday, April 14, drivers in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties can expect some traffic impacts for a while.

These changes are mainly affecting I-41 in Milwaukee County and I-94 in Waukesha County.

Milwaukee area project

What we know:

It's part of the next phase of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's I-41 rehabilitation project. The targeted area is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive. Construction is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2026.

WisDOT said during the day, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, and down to one lane during the overnight hours.

The North Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-41 will close until late this summer. WisDOT said additional short-term ramp closures will be required throughout the project.

Waukesha area resurfacing project

What we know:

Waukesha County drivers can also expect changes.

Starting on Monday, work will resume along I-94, between Highway 83 and 16. This comes with overnight lane and ramp closures on east and westbound I-94 and on some local roads.

Work being done includes concrete pavement repairs, final pavement markings, signal work and more.

Construction first started on this project in May 2024 and is scheduled to be completed this spring.

Drivers respond

What they're saying:

Although the impacts are grinding some gears, drivers do agree the roads need the upgrade.

"No matter where I go, I just see road cones everywhere," Elizabeth Matus said. "It’s just something that happens, I guess. [...] If they’re actually working on it, I’m fine with that."

"How long are they going to take? That’s all I want to know," Jaesha Harris said. "It's terrible timing, it’s terrible timing. [But] get that smoother drive as you’re going to work, I just hope it’s a fast process."

What you can do:

For more information on the I-41 project, visit the 511 Wisconsin Construction Projects website. For information on I-94 resurfacing, click here .