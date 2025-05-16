Hail damage from Thursday thunderstorms keeps people busy

The Brief Severe thunderstorms thrashed southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. In Oak Creek, hail damage kept contractors and auto shops busy on Friday. The DATCP said to be aware of scammers who target people during events like these.



Severe thunderstorms thrashed southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, leading to large hail in some areas and tornadoes in others. In Oak Creek, the damage kept contractors and auto shops busy on Friday.

Hail damage

What they're saying:

Don Hilke and Liz Simpson walked FOX6 News through the damage to their homes after quarter-sized hail hit their neighborhood.

Hail damage to Don Hilke's property

"It literally looks like bullet holes," Don Hilke said of the hail damage.

"The flashing up there, got that, and there's missing shingles and stuff on the roof," said Liz Simpson.

FOX6 News also saw basement window coverings battered, fences broken and vehicles dented.

"This is the first time I've ever had any damage to a vehicle. It's my dream vehicle," said Hilke.

Auto body shop busy

What they're saying:

With all the hail damage, Steven Greenspon said he's expecting a busy weekend at Root River Auto Body.

"Right now, the estimate is about $3,500," he said about one vehicle at his shop. "Because of the roof, because the back panels, because there's a lot of damage."

Greenspon said insurance should cover hail damage on most of the insured vehicles he's seen.

"Regardless of the damage, the worst case scenario is that you were responsible for the deductible, never any more," he said.

Root River Auto Body

Insurance claims

What they're saying:

As people deal with the damage to all types of property, FOX6 News reached out to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. In a statement, the office said in part:

"Homeowners insurance typically covers damage associated with hail, but every policy is different. We encourage people to document their damage and get in touch with their insurance agent as soon as possible to initiate the claims process.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said anyone who took damage should also be aware of scammers who target people during events like these.