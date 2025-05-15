Wisconsin hail size reports; severe weather Thursday, May 15

The Brief The National Weather Service collected hail size data from Thursday's storms. Tornado watches and warnings, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings, were issued.



The National Weather Service collected hail size data from the severe weather system that rolled across the region on Thursday, May 15.

Tornado watches and warnings, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings, were issued throughout the day. The NWS reported the hail the system brought in some areas reached the size of tennis balls.

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the largest reported hail diameters (in inches) from communities in southeast Wisconsin.

Big Bend, 2.0

Campbellsport, 1.25

Dousman, 1.5

East Troy, 1.5

Hales Corners, 1.0

Hartford, 1.0

Hubertus, 1.0

Ixonia, 2.5

Kekoskee, 1.25

Kenosha, 1.0

Lac La Belle, 2.0

Lomira, 1.25

Lowell, 1.0

Mukwonago, 1.25

Muskego, 1.0

Nashotah, 1.0

Oak Creek, 1.0

Pleasant Prairie, 1.75

Racine, 1.25

Richfield, 1.0

South Milwaukee, 1.0

Theresa, 1.0

Waterford, 2.5

Wind Lake, 1.0

Wind Point, 1.0

