Dodge County tornadoes, NWS confirms 4 touched down Thursday

The Brief The NWS has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Dodge County. Two tornadoes, one in Juneau and one in Mayville, had peak winds of 120 mph.



The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Dodge County on Thursday night, May 15.

Timeline:

An NWS storm survey found an EF-2 tornado touched down around 5:45 p.m. Thursday and was on the ground for approximately 9.2 miles. It traveled from Juneau to Horicon with peak winds estimated at 120 mph.

A separate EF-1 tornado touched down minutes later near the Dodge County Airport. It was on the ground for roughly four miles before ending near the Rock River. Peak winds were 95 mph.

In Mayville, a second EF-2 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. Peak winds were estimated at 120 mph, and it traveled northeast for approximately five miles.

A second EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Lomira. The NWS said it touched down around 6:10 p.m. and traveled roughly a half-mile. Peak winds were 95 mph.

Due to the amount of damage, deputies asked the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary on Friday.

"There's a big difference when you just see tree damage versus structures losing their roofs, their walls," said Tim Halbach with the National Weather Service. "When things like that happen, it's a little bit more of an issue with people possibly getting injured, things like that, so that's one of the main concerns when you see that level of damage."

Crews rushed one person to the hospital after a roof caved in on Thursday, but deputies said that person was going to be OK. Only two people reported minor injuries.

