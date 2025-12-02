Wisconsin governor race: Democrat Mandela Barnes launches campaign

article

The Brief Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is running for Wisconsin governor. He joins a growing number of both Democrats and Republicans also running for governor. The primary for the governor’s race is on Aug. 11, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.



Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor.

In Barnes' campaign launch video, he highlights his father's union background and attacks Trump, saying the Republican has focused on "distraction and chaos to avoid accountability." He says Trump is focusing on "lower taxes for billionaires, higher prices for working people."

Who is running for Wisconsin governor?

Dig deeper:

Barnes joins a crowded field – including Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, State Sen. Kelda Roys, former State Rep. Brett Hulsey and Missy Hughes, a former dairy executive in the Evers administration.

The Republican field includes U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

When is the election?

What's next:

The primary for the governor’s race is on Aug. 11, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Congressman Tom Tiffany

"Mandela Barnes is a dangerous far-left extremist who wants to defund the police, end cash bail, and abolish federal law enforcement. The fact that he is the Democrat frontrunner shows just how radical and out of touch the party has become. Wisconsinites rejected him in 2022, and they will do it again in 2026."

Republican Governors Association

"The Democrats' race to the left continues in Wisconsin with Mandela Barnes’ entry into the governor's race. Peddling dangerous, soft-on-crime policies and a disastrous economic agenda, Barnes has already been rejected by voters once and has proven he is too far left for Wisconsin. As prices continue to rise under Democrat leadership in the governor's office, it's clear that Wisconsin can’t afford Barnes in power."